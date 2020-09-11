Police block downtown Winnipeg intersection after van and truck collide

Police are on the scene of a major crash in downtown Winnipeg involving a pickup truck and a van.

At around 6 p.m. police began blocking the intersection of Ellice Avenue at Smith Street.

Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service units were on the scene, as well as unmarked police vehicles.

The wreckages of two vehicles were in the middle of the street.

One, a white van, had its driver-side door torn off and the airbag was deployed, while a red pickup truck had its entire front end caved in.

CBC News has reached out to the City of Winnipeg for more information. The Winnipeg Police Service's public information office is closed for the holidays.

More from CBC Manitoba: