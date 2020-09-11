Skip to Main Content
Manitoba

Police block downtown Winnipeg intersection after van and truck collide

Police are on the scene of a major crash in downtown Winnipeg involving a pickup truck and a van.

It's unknown if anyone was hurt in the crash at Ellice Avenue and Smith Street

CBC News ·
Multiple police and Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service units are at the corner of Donald Street and Ellice Avenue where a van and truck collided. (Travis Golby/CBC)

Police are on the scene of a major crash in downtown Winnipeg involving a pickup truck and a van.

At around 6 p.m. police began blocking the intersection of Ellice Avenue at Smith Street. 

Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service units were on the scene, as well as unmarked police vehicles.

The wreckages of two vehicles were in the middle of the street.

One, a white van, had its driver-side door torn off and the airbag was deployed, while a red pickup truck had its entire front end caved in.

CBC News has reached out to the City of Winnipeg for more information. The Winnipeg Police Service's public information office is closed for the holidays.

More from CBC Manitoba:

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News

now