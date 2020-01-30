Police bust Winnipeg massage parlour, accuse owners of luring women into sex work with lies

A man and woman face charges after at least four women were lured into sex work at a massage parlour near Health Sciences Centre, police say.

Sgt. Rick McDougall of the counter-exploitation unit announced Thursday that police became aware of possible sexual exploitation at the massage parlour on Notre Dame Avenue on Dec. 19.

After collecting evidence from past and current employees, police searched the building on Tuesday.

"A lot of females were lured to this business for the prospect of job opportunities and these job opportunities were advertised as basic building services," McDougall said.

"Once they were hired, then they were told that they were expected, first of all, to provide massages that they were not experienced or qualified to perform, and in addition, to be offering sexual services, including touching of sexual areas."

Police say this massage parlour on Notre Dame Avenue is believed to be the site of sexual exploitation. (Gary Solilak/CBC)

Although the women weren't forced to stay there, they needed the money, McDougall said.

"The four employees we identified so far were allowed to come and go as they please. They probably could've quit if they wanted to," he said.

A 48-year-old man faces a number of charges, including three counts of material benefit from sexual services, possession of the proceeds of property obtained by crime under $5,000, and four counts of procuring people to provide sexual services.

A 41-year-old woman also faces charges of advertising sexual services, assaulting an employee, three counts of material benefit from sexual services, possession of the proceeds of property of crime under $5000, and four counts of procuring people to provide sexual services.

Both suspects have been released on a promise to appear in court at a later date.

Although police were only made aware of the massage parlour in December, they believe it had been running since summer.

Shift to online sex work

McDougall said he doesn't know whether there's more or less exploitation going on in the city, but the way people are seeking out and providing sexual services is changing.

"We're seeing a huge shift from the street-level exploitation to online. That is increasing, absolutely," he said.

McDougall warned people who run exploitative businesses in the city that they're being watched.

"We are monitoring the businesses here in Winnipeg, including those that are operating online, and if we do obtain any evidence that provides us with reasonable grounds to believe that they are involved in this kind of sexual exploitation, we will take similar action."

Anyone who believes they have been victimized by this type of exploitation is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477). Police said they're committed to providing victim services.