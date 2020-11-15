Winnipeg police looking for suspect responsible for 'significant' bus shelter damage
Police looking for driver of car with distinct blue stripe on the roof, large spoiler on the back
Winnipeg police are asking the public for help to locate the driver of a dark-coloured car who they believe intentionally damaged bus shelters throughout the city last month.
In mid-October, the Major Crimes Unit began investigating the vandalism, which occurred at night at a number of bus shelters in Winnipeg and caused significant damage, according to a news release issued on Sunday.
Investigators believe the driver of the car, which has a distinct blue stripe on the roof, a large spoiler on the trunk and bright headlights, could be connected to the crimes.
Anyone with information about the car or the crimes is asked to call investigators at 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477) if they want to leave an anonymous tip.
