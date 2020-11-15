Winnipeg police looking for suspect responsible for 'significant' bus shelter damage

Winnipeg police are asking the public for help to locate the driver of a dark-coloured car who they believe intentionally damaged bus shelters throughout the city last month.

In mid-October, the Major Crimes Unit began investigating the vandalism, which occurred at night at a number of bus shelters in Winnipeg and caused significant damage, according to a news release issued on Sunday.

Investigators believe the driver of the car, which has a distinct blue stripe on the roof, a large spoiler on the trunk and bright headlights, could be connected to the crimes.

Anyone with information about the car or the crimes is asked to call investigators at 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477) if they want to leave an anonymous tip.

Winnipeg police say the car in question has a bright blue stripe on the roof, a large spoiler on the back and bright headlights. (Submitted by Winnipeg Police Service)

