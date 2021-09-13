Police release photos of person of interest in connection with Winnipeg Transit assault

Winnipeg police are looking for a person of interest as part of an investigation into a serious assault aboard a bus over the weekend.

On Sunday at about 3:15 p.m., police responded to reports of an assault of a passenger on a Winnipeg Transit bus in the area of Portage Avenue and Fort Street.

Officers found an injured woman in her seventies who was rushed to hospital.

Police said they were informed a male suspect attacked the woman before getting off the bus.

On Monday, police released several photos of a person of interest who is wanted for questioning by investigators.

The male in the photos is seen at a bus stop and then boarding a bus. He has short dark hair and was wearing a dark jacket, light shirt and a blue surgical mask in the photos.

Police say not to approach the male and to contact investigators with tips at 204-986-6219 or anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.