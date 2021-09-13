Skip to Main Content
Police release photos of person of interest in connection with Winnipeg Transit assault

Winnipeg police are looking for a person of interest as part of an investigation into a serious assault aboard a bus over the weekend.

Woman in seventies rushed to hospital after serious assault aboard bus in Portage Avenue, Fort Street area

Winnipeg police say they want to speak with this person of interest in connection with the investigation. (Submitted by Winnipeg police)

On Sunday at about 3:15 p.m., police responded to reports of an assault of a passenger on a Winnipeg Transit bus in the area of Portage Avenue and Fort Street.

Officers found an injured woman in her seventies who was rushed to hospital.

Police said they were informed a male suspect attacked the woman before getting off the bus.

On Monday, police released several photos of a person of interest who is wanted for questioning by investigators.

The male in the photos is seen at a bus stop and then boarding a bus. He has short dark hair and was wearing a dark jacket, light shirt and a blue surgical mask in the photos.

Police say not to approach the male and to contact investigators with tips at 204-986-6219 or anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.

The male was wearing a blue surgical mask, light pants and a light shirt, and a dark jacket. (Submitted by Winnipeg police)
