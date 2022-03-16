Winnipeg rally condemns police killings, including hitchhiker shot by RCMP in December

A Manitoba mother is still seeking answers after her stepson was shot dead by police earlier this winter.

Arlene Lagimodiere was among a group of approximately 60 to 70 people who gathered outside Winnipeg City Hall to protest police brutality Tuesday evening. It marked the 25th anniversary of the first International Day Against Police Brutality in 1997.

Lagimodiere, who herself was mauled by a police dog on Sandy Bay First Nation in August 2020, attended the rally asking for justice for her stepson Marlon Whincup, for herself and for everyone impacted by police brutality.

On Dec. 15, 2021, a man allegedly stabbed a driver who picked him up while hitchhiking off of Highway 16 in Westbourne, Man., which is about 100 kilometres west of Winnipeg, according to a Manitoba RCMP news release.

Police say the hitchhiker, identified by Lagimodiere as Whincup, fled the scene on foot after the unprovoked stabbing, and was later shot and killed by Mounties while carrying an edged weapon.

"They shot him because he is Indigenous. They shot him because of his last name. They shot him because he's from Sandy Bay," Lagimodiere said.

Lagimodiere, who was joined by Whincup's aunt Delores Beaulieu and one of Whincup's three children at the rally organized by the Winnipeg Police Cause Harm group, believes his death was the result of police brutality.

Marlon Whincup was shot and killed by Manitoba RCMP on Dec. 15, 2021. Members of his family attended the International Day Against Police Brutality rally outside Winnipeg City Hall. (Erin Brohman/CBC)

"We didn't get any justice. We didn't get any word. We don't have a clue what's going on. We don't know anything," Lagimodiere said. "They shot him. He has three small children. They took away the children's father."

Like Lagimodiere, Beaulieu believes Whincup should still be alive.

"My nephew didn't deserve to be shot and killed. He had a life he had to live," Beaulieu said. "He was a good dad and he had a future."

Since Whincup's death was the result of an police shooting, the Independent Investigation Unit of Manitoba has launched an investigation.

Lagimodiere believes a member of the public had to have witnessed what happened the morning of the incident, and she hopes that information comes out.

About 60 to 70 people gathered outside Winnipeg City Hall Tuesday to protest police brutality. (Darin Morash/CBC)

She has inquired into the police watchdog's investigation but has been told she is unable to get involved until the report has been issued.

"We are not going to get the right story from the police. They are not going to tell the truth and we want the truth," Lagimodiere said.

"Marlon Whincup should not have been shot and we want justice for it. We can't have this continuing on and on."

A member of Winnipeg's South Sudanese community also spoke at the rally to condemn the police killings of Machuar Mudut in Winnipeg and Latjor Tuel of Calgary, both of whom were Black refugees who were in a mental crisis.