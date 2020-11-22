Thief steals empty cash register, jumps into icy river to evade Winnipeg police

A 32-year-old man is in custody after he reportedly stole an empty cash register, and tried to get away by swimming in the icy water of the Assiniboine River on Thursday, Winnipeg police say.

Police were called to the 2000 block of Portage Avenue near Assiniobine Park at about 10:15 p.m. after people saw a man damaging the door of a closed business, according to a news release issued on Saturday.

Police say the person stole an empty cash register and ran in the direction of the river.

Officers, including the K-9 unit followed the person's tracks in fresh show. As they closed in on the man, he jumped into the Assiniboine River, trying to walk on the ice, but falling through and swimming in the chilly water.

Two water rescue units from the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service came to try to rescue the man, but he refused to be rescued for nearly a half hour, before he was taken into custody.

Police took the man to the hospital as a precaution, but he was medically cleared to be taken into custody.

The 32-year-old man was charged with breaking and entering and theft, as well as two outstanding charges and was detained in custody.

More from CBC Manitoba: