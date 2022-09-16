4th suspect arrested in connection with human remains found northwest of Winnipeg in March

A fourth person has been arrested in connection with the death of a 26-year-old man whose remains were found in the rural municipality of Woodlands in late March, Winnipeg police say.

Kayla Josephine Bercier, 23, was arrested on Sept. 9 in The Pas, where she lives, and taken to Winnipeg to face a number of charges in connection with the death of Brandon Brust.

Brust, from Scanterbury, Man., about 68 kilometres northeast of Winnipeg, went missing in February, and after his body was found, three people were arrested in mid-April and charged in connection with his death.

Selkirk RCMP first asked Winnipeg police for help finding Brust and a 22-year-old woman on Feb. 11. Both were believed to be in Winnipeg.

Brust was last seen on Feb. 10 leaving his home in Scanterbury, Man., on Brokenhead Ojibway First Nation Reserve, said a Bear Clan post about his disappearance made on Feb. 15.

Brust's vehicle was found on Feb. 13, parked along Selkirk Avenue in Winnipeg.

Brust was reported missing with a 22-year-old woman. She was found seriously assaulted at a home in the North End. Police believe Brust was killed there and his body was moved out of the city. (Bear Clan Patrol/Facebook)

On the morning of Feb. 14, Winnipeg police went to what they called a known drug house on Pritchard Avenue to investigate a report of suspicious circumstances.

Police found several people in the house, including a 22-year-old woman who had been seriously assaulted and was taken to hospital.

The other people in the house were arrested. One of them was the 22-year-old woman missing from Scanterbury.

Investigators believe Brust visited the Pritchard Avenue home on Feb. 11 and was attacked and killed by a man there that day.

Brust's body was removed from the home and moved to another location, police said.

A woman who was present during the killing was assaulted, another woman was threatened and forcibly confined at the house, and one of the women was also sexually assaulted, police said.

RCMP said on March 30 that Brust's remains had been found near Road 79 N. west of Highway 6, between the communities of Woodlands and Warren, about 45 kilometres northwest of Winnipeg.

Kenneth Andrew Edwards, 29, was charged with second-degree murder, sexual assault and forcible confinement, five counts of possession of a firearm or ammunition contrary to a prohibition order, eight counts of failing to comply with court orders and possession of a scheduled substance.

Billie Erin Kozub, 38, was charged with accessory after the fact to murder and possession of a firearm or ammunition contrary to prohibition. Kozub also had outstanding warrants for aggravated assault and five counts of failing to comply with court orders.

Emily Rae Fontaine, 18, was also charged with accessory after the fact to murder.

Police previously said the accessory after the fact to murder charges were connected to moving the body from one location to another.

Further investigation identified Bercier as a suspect, police said, and a warrant was issued for her arrest. She was found in The Pas when she was accused of threatening a family member and arrested there.

She is charged with accessory after the fact to murder, uttering threats and two counts of failing to comply with the conditions of a release order, and is in custody.

