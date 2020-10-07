Man rushed to hospital after being shot by Winnipeg police in North End

A man was taken to hospital in unstable condition after a police shooting in a back lane in Winnipeg's North End Wednesday afternoon.

Const. Rob Carver said police responded to the area of Powers Street and Boyd Avenue at about 12:40 p.m. after reports of an armed man in a back lane nearby.

A man was found in the back lane and shortly after "officers were forced to discharge their weapons," said Carver. The man was hit and rushed to hospital in unstable condition.

Carver would not say what the male was armed with.

He said the Independent Investigation Unit is taking over the investigation.

One person was seen being loaded into an ambulance on a stretcher in the back lane. (Walther Bernal/CBC)

Earlier in the afternoon, a person was seen being loaded into an ambulance on a stretcher in the back lane.

A witness said she heard what sounded like three gunshots after police arrived.

Stephanie Smith lives in the area and said she noticed a man walking around near her home with what looked like a pistol tucked in his waistband.

"Looked like he had been a little bit upset or had a mission on his mind," said Smith.

After an hour of walking around he went into the back alley. A short time later police arrived and approached him, said Smith.

"He had been told to drop the weapon, which he didn't do," said Smith.

No other details have been provided by police.

More to come