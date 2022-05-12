Coun. Ross Eadie could be back on Winnipeg Police Board 4 years after being removed

Coun. Ross Eadie could make a return to the Winnipeg Police Board.

The Mynarski councillor has been nominated to join the oversight board, according to a motion city council's executive policy committee will hear at its May 16 meeting. He would replace Coun. Brian Mayes (St. Vital), who resigned from the police board earlier this year.

Mayes stepped down in March, saying the board was "dysfunctional."

It's meant to provide civilian guidance and oversight of the Winnipeg Police Service, and to ensure the service's strategic plan "reflects the needs and values of citizens," according to the city.

The board needs at least seven members, with a maximum of two city councillors. Coun. Markus Chambers (St. Norbert-Seine River) chairs the board and is the only current member of council on the board.

Eadie sat on the board from 2014 until 2018. He was reprimanded in 2017, after he breached the code of ethics by leaking information on the preferred location for a new North End police station.

His position was also called into question in 2015, when, after having what he acknowledged was "way too much to drink," he spent a night at the Main Street Project, an emergency shelter with an alcohol detox unit.

The councillor was removed from the board in 2018.