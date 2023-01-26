Mayor shakes up Winnipeg Police Board

Winnipeg's new mayor has shaken up the composition of the city's police board, replacing three businesspeople with new appointees.

Mayor Scott Gillingham, who took office in November, announced Thursday the departure of longtime Winnipeg Police Board member Brian Scharfstein, the owner of Canadian Footwear, who has served as the board's vice-chair.

Also departing are Strata Supply president Mohamed El Tassi and Cree-Ations founder Ednas Nabess.

Joining the board will be North End Family Centre founder Kyle Mason, former Manitoba youth advocate Daphne Penrose and Kevin Selch, the founder of Little Brown Jug Brewing.

The new appointments were approved by council on Thursday morning.

The other four members of the Winnipeg Police Board are staying on the body, which provides limited oversight of the Winnipeg Police Service.

Colleen Mayer, a former Progressive Conservative MLA who works for Stars Ambulance, becomes vice-chair in place of Scharfstein. St. Norbert-Seine River Coun. Markus Chambers remains as chair. Gillingham and Aboriginal Council of WInnipeg president Damon Johnston also remain on the board.

The province appoints two people to the board. The remaining five are city appointees.