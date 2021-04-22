Skip to Main Content
Manitoba

Brian Mayes resigns from Winnipeg Police Board

Coun. Brian Mayes has resigned from the Winnipeg Police Board. The board's mandate is to provide civilian governance and oversight of police services in the city.

Councillor says the board's relationship with city council is 'dysfunctional'

Sam Samson · CBC News ·
Coun. Brian Mayes (St. Vital) has resigned from the Winnipeg Police Board. (CBC)

"I believe the board's relationship with city council has become dysfunctional, with ongoing arguments over respective roles and jurisdiction," Mayes tweeted on Monday.

He added the provincial governments should consider different public oversight of policing when it presents legislation this fall.

Mayes wrote that he supports board chair Coun. Markus Chambers (St. Norbert-Seine River).

In Friday's police board meeting, Mayes and other members commented on the use and purpose of the board itself.

More to come.

Sam Samson is a multimedia journalist who has worked for CBC in Manitoba and Ontario as a reporter and associate producer. Before working for CBC, she studied journalism and communications in Winnipeg. You can get in touch on Twitter @CBCSamSamson or email samantha.samson@cbc.ca.

