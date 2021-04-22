Brian Mayes resigns from Winnipeg Police Board

Coun. Brian Mayes (St. Vital) has resigned from the Winnipeg Police Board.

"I believe the board's relationship with city council has become dysfunctional, with ongoing arguments over respective roles and jurisdiction," Mayes tweeted on Monday.

Earlier today I resigned from the Winnipeg Police Board. My reasons are provided below. <a href="https://t.co/TmFwUACtNv">pic.twitter.com/TmFwUACtNv</a> —@B_MayesSTV

He added the provincial governments should consider different public oversight of policing when it presents legislation this fall.

Mayes wrote that he supports board chair Coun. Markus Chambers (St. Norbert-Seine River).

In Friday's police board meeting, Mayes and other members commented on the use and purpose of the board itself.

More to come.