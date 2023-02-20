Winnipeg police still searching for 2 armed and dangerous men linked to bear spray assaults

Winnipeg police say they're still searching for two men who are believed to be involved in a series of attacks with bear spray and an unknown weapon on Sunday in the city's downtown and West End.

Police said in a news release on Monday that the men, who are considered to be armed and dangerous, are still on the loose after three people were assaulted with bear spray in the morning and early afternoon and two others were chased with weapons.

Investigators with the Major Crimes Unit believe the four incidents are connected because of similarities in the descriptions of the suspects, coupled with the narrow timeline and locations of the incidents.

"We are definitely concerned in this particular case because we have two individuals who have no concern for citizens living in their community and are doing this in a manner that's unprovoked," said Const. Claude Chancy with the public information office.

"We are looking for these individuals every minute from our all our units that are in the area."

The first occurred just before 10 a.m., when a 30-year-old was hit with bear spray by two men who ran away before police arrived.

Paramedics treated the man and medically cleared him.

Ten minutes later, police believe the two men attacked a 24-year-old woman with spray and an unknown weapon in the area of Portage Avenue and Langside Street. The woman was taken to hospital where she was treated.

CBC also spoke with a man at around noon who was attacked with bear spray by two individuals. The victim spoke to police, but was not included in the police release.

That day, the University of Winnipeg posted on social media that a resident of McFeetors Hall was assaulted and that they had enhanced security on campus as a result.

Hours later at about 12:45 p.m., police were called after a 33-year-old man was sprayed by two men in the area of Colony Square at St. Mary Avenue.

He didn't need medical assistance.

Police believe the suspects were involved in a fourth incident that occurred around 7:30 a.m. on Sunday, when two men were seen chasing two people with unknown weapons.

Those victims haven't reported the incident to police, but descriptions provided by witnesses led police to believe it's related to the other three.

Officers from multiple units — including foot patrol, tactical support and major crimes — responded during these incidents to try to locate the two men, but they "remain outstanding" as of Monday morning, the release says.

The men believed to be responsible for the assaults are both skinny, about 20 years old, between five-foot-six and five-foot-eight, and both wearing black hooded bomber jackets wearing black/blue jeans.

Police are asking members of the public to not approach the men, as they are considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information that could help investigators with the Major Crimes Unit is asked to call 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477). In an emergency, call 911.