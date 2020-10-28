Skip to Main Content
Multiple people in custody after serious incident on Bannerman Avenue, Winnipeg police say
Manitoba

Winnipeg police took multiple people into custody after they were called to a serious incident that led to them temporarily block off a street in the North End.

Street blocked by police for a couple of hours

CBC News ·
Winnipeg police officers temporarily blocked off a section of Bannerman Avenue between Salter Street and Powers Street on Wednesday. (Trevor Brine/CBC News)

Police blocked a section of Bannerman Avenue between Salter Street and Powers Street after they were called around 6:15 a.m. Wednesday.

Around 8:20 a.m., police tweeted that the situation had been safely resolved.

A spokesperson for the Winnipeg Police Service wouldn't say what the incident was, and no arrests had been made, but a number of people had been taken in for questioning.

No injuries have been reported, police told CBC News.

