Multiple people in custody after serious incident on Bannerman Avenue, Winnipeg police say
Winnipeg police took multiple people into custody after they were called to a serious incident that led to them temporarily block off a street in the North End.
Street blocked by police for a couple of hours
Winnipeg police took multiple people into custody after they were called to a serious incident that led to them temporarily block off a street in the North End.
Police blocked a section of Bannerman Avenue between Salter Street and Powers Street after they were called around 6:15 a.m. Wednesday.
Around 8:20 a.m., police tweeted that the situation had been safely resolved.
The situation has been safely resolved. Thank you for your patience.—@wpgpolice
A spokesperson for the Winnipeg Police Service wouldn't say what the incident was, and no arrests had been made, but a number of people had been taken in for questioning.
No injuries have been reported, police told CBC News.
More from CBC News: