Woman in serious condition after being hit by vehicle near downtown Winnipeg

A woman is in serious condition Thursday morning after she was hit by a vehicle and taken to hospital in critical condition Wednesday evening, Winnipeg police say.

Police went to the intersection of Balmoral Street and Sargent Avenue shortly before 8 p.m. Wednesday, after they were notified about the crash.

The driver stayed at the crash site and spoke with investigators, police said in an email Thursday morning.

The intersection was blocked in all directions after the crash as police investigated.

A pile of clothing could be seen on the street while a police officer placed evidence markers on the ground on Wednesday evening.

The intersection is open Thursday morning. Police continue to investigate.

