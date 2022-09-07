Babysitter shot after toddler grabs loaded gun: Winnipeg police

A teenage girl was accidentally shot while trying to take a loaded gun away from a toddler who had gotten ahold of it in a Winnipeg apartment, police say.

Officers were called to an apartment complex in the Seven Oaks area at about 11 a.m. Saturday, where they found a teenage girl with a gunshot wound to her upper body, police said in a Wednesday news release.

She was taken to hospital in stable condition.

Police believe the teenager was babysitting the toddler while an adult was asleep in the apartment. The toddler grabbed a loaded gun that wasn't locked up and began running around the suite, according to police.

The babysitter quickly took the gun from the child but it accidentally fired, wounding her.

A 20-year-old woman was arrested at the apartment and charged with possession of a loaded prohibited or restricted firearm, storing a gun contrary to regulations and carrying a concealed weapon.

She was released from custody on an undertaking.

More from CBC Manitoba: