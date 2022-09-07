Babysitter shot after toddler grabs loaded gun: Winnipeg police
20-year-old woman who was in apartment faces weapons charges after teenage babysitter wounded on Saturday
A teenage girl was accidentally shot while trying to take a loaded gun away from a toddler who had gotten ahold of it in a Winnipeg apartment, police say.
Officers were called to an apartment complex in the Seven Oaks area at about 11 a.m. Saturday, where they found a teenage girl with a gunshot wound to her upper body, police said in a Wednesday news release.
She was taken to hospital in stable condition.
Police believe the teenager was babysitting the toddler while an adult was asleep in the apartment. The toddler grabbed a loaded gun that wasn't locked up and began running around the suite, according to police.
The babysitter quickly took the gun from the child but it accidentally fired, wounding her.
A 20-year-old woman was arrested at the apartment and charged with possession of a loaded prohibited or restricted firearm, storing a gun contrary to regulations and carrying a concealed weapon.
She was released from custody on an undertaking.
