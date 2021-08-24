Winnipeg police release photo, video of person of interest in Red River trail attacks

Winnipeg police have released surveillance video of a person of interest in their investigation into a series of attacks at various points on the Red River trail system, including one in which a teenage girl was sexually assaulted.

The surveillance video appear to show a man with short, dark hair pacing back and forth in the dark.

The man is wearing all black, including a black face mask pulled down around his chin.

Earlier this month, police issued a public advisory, warning people after at least five assaults took place from April to August at various points along the Red River trail system.

Women and girls age 15 to their late 30s were grabbed from behind, pulled to the ground and threatened with a weapon.

The attacks varied in time from the early evening hours when it was still light out into the early morning hours when it was dark outside.

All the assaults happened along the west side of the Red River trail from close to The Forks, south along Churchill Drive as far as the Elm Park footbridge between Jubilee Avenue and Kingston Crescent.

There's been increased police presence in the area as detectives investigate extensively, a news release said on Tuesday.

No new attacks of this nature have been reported since Aug. 8.

That morning, a girl was walking on the river trail behind Churchill High School in the Riverview neighbourhood when she was grabbed by a man she didn't know and sexually assaulted.

The girl got free and ran to get help.

Later that day, police issued a warning.

Earlier in the summer, police warned the public about a similar assault against a woman at Cockburn Street and Churchill Drive on June 12 at 6 p.m.

The woman was approached by an unknown man who tried to pull her down. The woman resisted and he ran away.

People with information that could help investigators are asked to call the sex crimes unit at 204-986-6245 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).