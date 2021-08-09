Winnipeg police caution the public after series of attacks on women, including 15-year-old

Winnipeg police are investigating several incidents where women and girls were accosted at various points along the Red River trail system, including one where a teenage girl was sexually assaulted.

On Sunday at about 3:45 a.m., the girl was walking on the river trail behind Churchill High School when she was grabbed by a man she didn't know and sexually assaulted.

The girl managed to free herself and ran to get help.

Later that same day at about 6 p.m., a woman in her 20s was running on the river trail near Harkness Avenue when a man she didn't know came up from the river bank, grabbed her from behind and pulled her to the ground.

She screamed and was able to escape.

Advisory issued

Earlier this summer, Winnipeg police issued a public advisory regarding another similar assault against a woman at Cockburn Street and Churchill Drive on June 12 at 6 p.m.

The woman was approached by an unknown man who tried to pull her down. The woman was able to resist her attacker, at which time he ran away.

He's described as man between 35-40 years of age, about five foot eleven with an average build. He has black buzzed hair, and was wearing a grey t-shirt, black cargo pants, a black mask and black sunglasses.

Detectives are investigating a number of incidents between April and August of this year involving women and girls between 15 year old to their late 30s being accosted at various points along the Red River trail system.

The people were all grabbed from behind, pulled to the ground and threatened with a weapon.

The attacks varied from the early evening hours when it was still light out into the early morning hours when it was dark outside. All the incidents occurred along the west side of the Red River trail from the Osborne Bridge, south along Churchill Drive, to the Elm Park footbridge at Jubilee Avenue.

Investigators aren't able to definitively link all the incidents, but the Winnipeg Police Service is warning the public to take steps to keep themselves safe.

Police are asking anyone with information that could help investigators to call the Sex Crimes Unit at 204-986-6245 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).