Police union launches annual kindness campaign for elementary, middle schools

Winnipeg's police union kicked off the eighth year of its anti-bullying initiative at Fort Rouge School on Tuesday.

The Cool 2Be Kind campaign was created by the Winnipeg Police Association, and aims to teach students from kindergarten to Grade 8 the value of being kind and making positive choices.

"We hope that they're going to have a better understanding of bullying, and we've taken the view that we want to take the positive side of it," said police association president Maurice Sabourin.

"Instead of saying, 'Don't be a bully,' we want to say, 'Be kind to your fellow students, to your mom and dad, your brother and sister, to your teachers.' And hopefully that message resounds with them through life."

The campaign asks students and educators to submit kindness-focused project proposals for their schools for a chance to receive $500 in funding to get the project off the ground.

'We also need your help'

Sabourin said past examples of successful projects have included things like installing a kindness bench at school and creating homemade gifts for people living in seniors' homes.

Kevin Chief, vice-president of the Business Council of Manitoba, said the campaign helps use the influence the police have to instil values of kindness in students.

"Young people look up to the police," said Chief, who is one of the co-chairs of the campaign. "What the police are saying is, 'We will be there to help keep you safe in the most difficult times, but we also need your help.'"

Over the past seven years, the campaign has funded 170 school kindness projects totalling $85,000, with help from corporate sponsors.

The deadline to submit a proposal is Dec. 31.