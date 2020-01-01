2 men charged with assaulting Winnipeg police officers in separate incidents

Two Winnipeg men have been charged with assaulting police officers after a pair of separate incidents over an eight-hour period on New Year's Eve and New Year's Day.

The first incident began at 10:05 p.m. Tuesday, when Winnipeg police responded to a report of a domestic assault at a home on Dzyndra Crescent in Transcona.

According to a release from the Winnipeg Police Service, a male assaulted a female in her 50s and threatened to kill her, while causing damage to the home as he left.

After arriving at the scene, police located the man a couple of blocks away, in the area of Rougeau Avenue and Bournais Drive.

When they tried to arrest him, police say the man became combative. He was eventually taken into custody, but not before injuring two officers, one of whom needed to be treated at hospital.

The 39-year-old man was detained in custody and has been charged with two counts of assaulting a peace officer, assault, uttering threats, mischief and resisting a peace officer.

Man wielding knife

The second incident happened at 5:56 a.m. the next morning in Tyndall Park, where police stopped a truck with no lights and no licence plates.

After being pulled over in the 100 block of Kinver Avenue, police say the driver of the truck at first turned away from officers as if he was going to flee.

But when police yelled at him to stop, they say he turned and advanced on them, holding a knife, which prompted officers to fire a Taser to subdue him.

A 34-year-old man has been charged with several offences, including assaulting a peace officer with a weapon. He was detained in custody.

Police later determined the truck was stolen on Monday in the Heritage Park area of northwest Winnipeg, where it had been left running.

More from CBC News: