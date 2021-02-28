Teens arrested in connection to pair of assaults in Winnipeg on Friday

Three teenagers — all younger than 16 — are facing charges in connection to a pair of separate assaults that took place in Winnipeg on Friday, police say.

Police were called to one incident at 10:38 p.m. in the area of Meadowood Drive and St. Anne's Road for reports that two people were seriously assaulting a woman.

When police arrived, they found a 47-year-old woman hurt, and she was taken to hospital in stable condition, police said in a news release on Sunday.

Police believe the woman was walking in the area when she was approached by the two teenagers and asked for money. When she said no, the girls allegedly pushed her to the ground and tried to steal her purse.

She was dragged on the ground and then aggressively assaulted, police say.

A teenage girl was found trying to leave the area and was arrested.

Police used the canine unit and tracked a man and a teenage girl to Richfield Avenue and St. Anne's Road, where they were also taken into custody.

Investigators belive the man was a bystander who saw the attack and intervened, pulling one of the girls off the victim before they ran away.

The 14 and 15-year-old girls, who are both from Winnipeg, were charged with robbery, assault causing bodily harm, overcoming resistance by attempting to choke, suffocate or strangle another person and possession of alcohol.

Convenience store stabbing

In a separate incident that morning, police were called to a business in the Centennial neighbourhood for a report of a man who had been stabbed at a convenience store, according to a news release issued on Sunday.

At about 3:50 a.m., police arrived store on Isabel Street between Ross and Alexander streets and took a 41-year-old man to hospital in serious condition. He was later upgraded to stable.

Police belive a 13-year-old boy they arrested at a home nearby had gone into the store without a face mask. When he was asked to put one on, the teenager became upset and stabbed the employee, police say.

Investigators believe the attack was unprovoked.

The Winnipeg boy was charged with assault with a weapon and aggravated assault and taken into custody.

