Drugs believed to be factor in morning melee that saw man terrorize employees, customers at 3 businesses

Winnipeg police have charged a 20-year-old man in connection with what they say was likely a drug-fuelled rampage that saw several people terrorized — seemingly at random — in the Weston and Brooklands areas Tuesday morning.

It all started just after 6 a.m., when police allege the man approached another man walking near Notre Dame Avenue and Winnipeg Avenue W. Without provocation, police say, he knocked the victim's coffee into his face and upper body.

The 20-year-old then went to a nearby restaurant and jumped over the counter, demanding to use a phone. According to police, he grabbed a female employee and was given a phone, which he later stole. Police say he then picked up a carafe of hot tea and and threw it at a customer, but missed.

Staff fled the restaurant by crawling through a drive-thru window, say police.

Shortly after that, the man showed up at a nearby gas station, where police say he stole a pack cigarettes and began vandalizing the store, while smoking in the business.

He started throwing merchandise and lit cigarettes at the woman working in the store before heading outside, where he held a lit lighter up to a gas nozzle, police say, before returning inside to steal a drink.

The man then went to a nearby convenience store where police say he threatened to kill a male employee and again demanded to use a phone. Once again, police say he stole a pack of cigarettes and started smoking and pacing inside the business until officers arrived.

Officers had to use force to take the man into custody, police said. He was taken to hospital due to what they called his "agitated state."

A 20-year-old man from St. Jean Baptiste, Man. — 70 kilometres south of Winnipeg — is facing a number of charges, including two counts of assault with a weapon, three counts of robbery, two counts of mischief and two counts related to uttering threats.

