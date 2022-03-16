'Very disturbing,' police say after Winnipeg girl attacked by stranger on way to school

Winnipeg police are asking the public to help identify a man accused of assaulting a middle school-age girl in the Fort Richmond neighbourhood earlier in the week.

On Monday between 8:30 a.m. and 9:30 a.m., a girl was walking to school, going eastbound on Greencrest Avenue toward Ulster Street when an unknown man approached from behind and pulled her to the ground, said Const. Dani McKinnon with the Public Information Office.

The man began dragging her, but she managed to kick herself free and make it home safely without needing medical attention.

The man ran away.

"As a police officer, and as a parent, yes, this is a very alarming incident," McKinnon said.

Police can't release identifying information about the victim, but McKinnon says she's middle school age, which is between Grade 6 and 8.

He's described as a white man in his 20s or 30s and approximately five foot 10 or six feet tall with an average build

He was wearing a dark hoodie, dark baggy jeans, a black hoodie and a toque. He is described as unkempt and wore a black medical mask on his face.

McKinnon says the motivation for the attack is unclear, or if it was an attempted sexual assault.

She says police don't want to cause panic or alarm, but rather to inform parents so they can make decisions on how best to protect their children.

"These kind of random events are extremely concerning … It's very disturbing, it's scary. Parents will have to use their own judgment; perhaps kids can start walking together," McKinnon said.

"We have to band together as a community, we have to keep our kids safe."

Investigators are seeking the public's assistance in identifying this suspect.

Anyone who may have been in the area at the time and have any information is asked to contact the Child Investigations Unit at 204-986-3296.

WATCH | Winnipeg police full news conference: