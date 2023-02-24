22-year-old arrested after 4 random assaults in downtown Winnipeg

A 22-year-old man has been arrested and charged with three counts of assault and one count of assault causing bodily harm in connection with random attacks downtown, Winnipeg police say.

Officers went to the area of Fort Street and Graham Avenue around 2:50 p.m. on Wednesday, after multiple assaults were reported, police said in a news release Friday.

Four men, age 19 to 23, had been randomly assaulted by a man they didn't know and without provocation, police said.

A 20-year-old victim, who was unconscious when officers arrived and lost a tooth, was taken to the hospital for treatment.

The three other victims had minor injuries to the upper body but did not require medical attention, police said.

The man had fled on foot before officers arrived.

Police apprehended a suspect near Main Street and St. Mary Avenue, where he was placed under arrest, the news release said.

The 22-year-old man was released on an undertaking, police said.

More from CBC Manitoba: