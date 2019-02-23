3-year-old boy in 'grave condition' after assault, Winnipeg police say

A three-year-old boy is critically injured after an early morning assault in Winnipeg's North End.

Police found the toddler suffering from significant upper-body injuries after they were called to Pritchard Avenue between Salter and Charles streets at about 2:30 a.m., Const. Jay Murray said.

He was taken to the hospital in critical condition, where he remains in "grave condition," Murray said.

"Words cannot even begin to describe the sadness of this event," he said.

Nobody is in custody at this point, but police believe the assailant is known to the family of the boy.

Anyone with information that could help with the investigation is asked to call the major crimes unit at 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

This is the third violent incident in Winnipeg since Saturday involving a child under 15, and the second involving a toddler.

A 14-year-old girl is dead after being stabbed at a Halloween party on Saturday night. (Travis Golby/CBC)

On Saturday, a 14-year-old girl died after she was stabbed at a Halloween party in the Tyndall Park neighbourhood.

Then on Sunday, a baby was among those taken to hospital after a daytime shotgun attack at a home on Flora Avenue.

The baby is expected to survive, but police said in a news release they couldn't provide an update on the infant's condition.

"It's very unusual for one of these incidents to happen, let alone three within a close proximity to each other," Murray said.

"I'm at a loss for words here in how to describe this."