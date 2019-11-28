Winnipeg police look for missing woman who last contacted family in July

Winnipeg police are asking the public for help finding a missing woman who last had contact with her family nearly five months ago.

Ashley Arason, 34, last spoke with her family on July 18.

The family recently contacted police because it's unusual for Arason to go without contacting them for so long.

Arason is five feet, seven inches, about 110 pounds and has shoulder-length blond hair.

Police are concerned about Arason's well-being and ask anyone who knows where she is to contact the missing persons unit at 204-986-6250.