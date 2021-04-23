Winnipeg man charged with arson in 2020 St. Boniface auto shop fire

A Winnipeg man has been arrested in connection with a large fire that burned down an auto shop in St. Boniface and sent six people to hospital over a year ago that,

Police allege the 41-year-old set the fire intentionally to commit fraud.

Firefighters were called around 8 p.m. on Feb. 20, 2020, to a large smoky fire that broke through the roof of the auto shop on Provencher Boulevard, between Tache Avenue and St. Joseph Street. Several fire trucks and 28 firefighters battled the blaze.

The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service had no reports of anyone being inside the building when firefighters arrived, a platoon chief said at the time. But six people — five residents living nearby and a bystander — were sent to hospital for smoke inhalation, a City of Winnipeg news release issued that night said.

The entire building was destroyed by the fire, as were several vehicles. The total damages were estimated to be over $1 million, police say.

The fire was considered suspicious and the Winnipeg Police Service's major crimes unit took over the investigation.

On Thursday, police arrested a 41-year-old man from Winnipeg. He is charged with one count each of arson for fraudulent purposes and arson causing damage to property.

The man was released on an undertaking, police say.

