3 people arrested in connection with homicide at beer vendor

Three people have been arrested in connection with the killing of a 19-year-old man working at a beer vendor in Winnipeg.

John Barrion was killed on Feb. 15 while working at the Travelodge by Wyndham Winnipeg hotel on Notre Dame Avenue.

Winnipeg police will release more information about the arrests at a news conference at 1 p.m. CT, which CBC will live stream.

Police will also give an update on an arrest made in the killing of Jorden Batemen on Feb. 26 and other investigations.

Batemen was found injured at a home on Toronto Street, between Sargent Avenue and Ellice Avenue, just before 1 a.m. Saturday.

He was taken to hospital in critical condition, where he died of his injuries.