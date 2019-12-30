Police make several firearm, drug-related arrests after pulling people over last weekend

The Winnipeg Police Service was busy last weekend, making a flurry of drug- and firearm-related arrests after pulling vehicles over for different reasons.

The first came around 11:35 a.m. on Dec. 27, when two people were arrested after being spotted in a stolen vehicle which contained a rifle and 1.55 grams of meth worth about $80, police said.

Members of the Guns & Gangs Unit were patrolling near the William Whyte area when they spotted an occupied vehicle parked on the wrong side of the road. The vehicle appeared to have been recently damaged and sported a license plate from a dealership, according to police.

Police believed the vehicle to be stolen, but later confirmed it had been taken from the Spence Avenue area on Dec. 18; the dealer license plate was stolen between Dec. 23 and 24, WPS added.

A 25-year-old man and 30-year-old woman have each been charged with firearm and drug possession charges, as well as possession of property obtained by crime both over and under $5,000.

Drugs, weapons arrests made 10 minutes apart Sunday night

Police arrested two men after allegedly seizing 29 grams of cocaine and crack cocaine (estimated street value of $2,640), along with two mobile devices and $1,810 — after pulling over a vehicle for having its license plate covered in snow.

Around 11 p.m. Sunday, police pulled over a vehicle near Main Street and Euclid Avenue because the vehicle's license plate was obscured, according to police.

Winnipeg police pulled someone over for having snow covering their license plate, and then allegedly found more than $2,000 worth of cocaine in the vehicle. (Trevor Brine/CBC)

But police officers "made several drug-related observations" which led to searching the vehicle and the men's arrests, WPS added.

A 19-year-old and 18-year-old have been charged with possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime under $5,000 and possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking.

The 19-year-old was detained in custody, but the 18-year-old was released on a promise to appear at court.

Meanwhile, kilometres away in the Spence area, around 11:10 p.m., police arrested a man for allegedly possessing a stolen sawed-off shotgun, stolen bike and a fake bullet-proof vest.

Police say they spotted the man, who was known to them, riding a bike on a sidewalk.

On top of multiple firearm charges and a theft charge, a 28-year-old man has been charged with riding a bike on a sidewalk with a rear wheel diameter larger than 410 millimetres. (Gary Locke/CBC)

Officers stopped the man in the 600 block of Ellice Avenue, and he was arrested after police saw the sawed-off pump-action shotgun in a bag the man was carrying, WPS says. He also had a fake bullet-proof vest.

The shotgun was later determined to have been stolen from a residence near Selkirk in April 2008, and the bike was allegedly stolen from the Logan Avenue and McPhillips Street area in August 2019.

A 28-year-old man was charged with a handful of firearm charges, failure to comply with a probation order, possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000, and riding a bike on a sidewalk with a rear wheel diameter larger than 410 millimetres.