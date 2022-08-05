750 pairs of moccasins, 70 dolls, 2 trucks and more recovered by Winnipeg police in B&E busts

Winnipeg police have made multiple arrests in connection to a series of commercial break-and-enter incidents, where over $200,000 of goods were stolen, including 750 pairs of moccasins, two trucks and a substantial amount of home renovation materials.

In a news release, police say that on Aug. 3, their investigation led them to two residences — one on Carter Avenue in Winnipeg and one on Wescana Street in Headingley — where they executed search warrants.

Four suspects were arrested, and police recovered and extensive amount of stolen goods, including the following listed items:

Remington sawed-off 12 gauge shotgun.

Fuji mountain bike (estimated value $700).

Can-Am quad (estimated value $20,000).

2015 Ford F-150 (estimated value $30,000).

2019 Dodge Ram (estimated value $50,000).

Polaris Indy 850 (estimated value $5,000).

750 pairs of moccasins (estimated value $49,000).

Approximately 70 LOL Surprise dolls (estimated value $2,800).

Substantial amount of building materials.

Showroom fixtures.

Air conditioning units (new).

Heat Recovery Ventilation units.

Napoleon brand fireplace.

Light fixtures (estimated value over $15,000).

Extensive array of tools.

16 grams of psilocybin (mushrooms, estimated street value $160).

21/4 Oxycodone tablets (estimated street value $100-$170).

$30,000 in currency.

Police believe the suspects targeted several commercial businesses and stored the stolen goods at the previously mentioned addresses.

Two 31-year-old men, a 37-year-old man and a 27-year-old woman were arrested and face several charges related to the possession of property obtained by crime, and possession of scheduled substances.

Investigators are working to identify the targeted businesses and return the stolen property.

