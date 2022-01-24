Winnipeg woman charged with robbery, pointing a firearm following melee at New Year's Eve party

A Winnipeg woman has been arrested after she allegedly pointed a gun in the face of one person and stole another person's backpack following a New Year's Eve party.

Officers were called to the party after an argument escalated into a physical melee outside involving several people, Winnipeg police said in a news release Monday.

The people involved dispersed, with some running to a nearby hotel, according to police.

A second confrontation occurred there, when a woman pointed a handgun in the face of a male and stole another female's backpack, police say. The woman with the gun fled on foot.

The major crimes unit took over the investigation and later identified the woman accused of pointing the firearm.

On Monday, patrol officers located her while dealing with an unrelated matter. She was taken into custody.

The 23-year-old woman is charged with seven offences, including possession of a weapon, pointing a firearm and using a firearm during commission of an indictable offence.

She was released on an undertaking.