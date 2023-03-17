Police make arrest in sex assaults on 2 girls, woman

Winnipeg police arrested a man Thursday and charged him with multiple counts of sexual assault and sexual interference in connection with attacks on two girls and a young women, police said in a news release Friday.

The assaults happened in December and March in St. Vital.

The first happened around 5 p.m. on Dec. 19, when an 11-year-old girl returned to her apartment in St. Vital after walking her dog and was approached by a man she didn't know.

The man touched her in a sexual manner and covered her mouth when she tried to scream for help, then fled. The girl made it to her suite and was not physically injured, police said.

Police investigated and identified a suspect.

This week, two more assaults occurred in the Beliveau area of St. Vital, and police suspect the same man is responsible.

On Tuesday around 4:45 p.m., a teenager was followed into an apartment by a man she didn't know. He grabbed and kissed her, then fled when she screamed for help, police said.

The following day around 4:30 p.m., a woman in her 20s also was followed into an apartment in the same area by a man she didn't know.

When she went to leave the building later, the man sexually assaulted her. He fled as she screamed for help, police said.

The man was charged with three counts of sexual assault and two counts of sexual interference and was released.