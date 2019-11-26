Woman arrested after cab driver bear sprayed, taxi stolen: Winnipeg police

Winnipeg police have arrested a woman who they say stole a taxi cab after using bear spray on its driver early Tuesday morning.

Around 2:10 a.m., Winnipeg police received a report of a carjacking in the 2300 block of McPhillips Street, near Seven Oaks General Hospital.

Police say a female passenger, who had been picked up by the cab driver a short time earlier, bear sprayed the driver. The driver sought help in the nearby hospital, and the woman fled in the cab, police say.

Officers found the stolen taxi cab 15 minutes later, abandoned in the area of Redwood Avenue and Salter Street. It appeared the vehicle had collided with a tree, police said.

A 21-year-old woman was taken into custody near Mountain Avenue and Salter Street shortly after.

She is facing charges of robbery, possession of a weapon and breach of recognizance, and is being detained in custody.