Police charge man, 28, with sex crimes after confrontation with teen walking to school

A 28-year-old man is in custody after police say he grabbed a girl walking to school and trying to kiss her.

Winnipeg police were alerted to the man's identity by a member of the public who recognized his picture from a previously issued media release.

The suspect has been charged with sexual assault and sexual interference linked to interactions with a girl who was walking to school in the Daniel McIntyre neighbourhood around 9 a.m. on Wednesday, police say.

A man confronted a girl at McGee Street and Wellington Avenue. He said something to the girl, grabbed both of her arms and tried kissing her, police reported.

The girl escaped and reported the incident when she arrived at school. She was not physically injured.

The suspect, who was located near the Health Sciences Centre on William Avenue, was taken into custody on Friday and turned over to the sex crimes unit.

He remains in police custody.

