Man accused in multiple break-ins tried to stab apartment block security guard: Winnipeg police

Winnipeg police say a security guard's vest kept him from being stabbed in the chest by a man who broke into a downtown Winnipeg apartment block Wednesday, and then escaped from a locked room after attacking the guard.

Shortly after 1:30 a.m. Wednesday, police officers were sent to an apartment building in the 300 block of Hargrave Street after an assault report.

A man found stealing items from storage lockers in the apartment block had been confronted by on-site security guards, according to a Thursday Winnipeg Police Service news release. The man is also accused of stealing items after breaking into the same building a day earlier.

The man, who was armed with a knife, lunged at the guards when they confronted him, threatening to stab them, police say.

His knife struck one of the guards in the chest, but a ballistic-style protective vest stopped the blade, police say.

The security guards tried locking the man in a room, but he ripped off a door handle, escaped from the room, attacked the guards again, then fled the building, according to the police release.

Police officers who responded to the assault call spotted the man and chased him on foot to the corner of Ellice Avenue and Donald Street. The man resisted arrest, according to police. Officers used a stun gun on him and took him into custody.

The officers searched the man and confiscated a knife and some stolen property, police say.

The Winnipeg Police Service's major crimes unit continued investigating and believe the man also broke into and stole from an apartment building in the 100 block of Maryland Street in West Broadway on Sept. 20 and Nov. 12 of last year, and stole items from the Home Depot on Leila Avenue on Sept. 28.

He was charged with multiple offences including assault with a weapon, uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm, breaking and entering, carrying a concealed weapon, possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000, and resisting a peace officer.

Police say he was also processed on two outstanding arrest warrants for charges including breaking and entering, and theft under $5,000.

The man was detained in custody.

