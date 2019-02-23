Man charged with 2nd-degree murder in death of Winnipeg lawyer Justin Silicz

A 19-year-old man has been charged with second-degree murder after what police are calling a random attack that left a Winnipeg lawyer dead earlier this month.

Keishawn Letrell Mitchell,19, was arrested on Thursday and is being held in custody, Const. Rob Carver said in a Friday morning press conference.

Police believe Mitchell was part of a group who violently assaulted Justin Silicz, 32, and two of his friends in the city's West End on June 2.

Officers were called to the area of Arlington Street and Notre Dame around 4:35 a.m. where Silicz was found injured. He later died in hospital.

"My parents lost their son, I lost my baby bro, and my kids lost their uncle," Michael Silicz, Justin's brother, said at the Friday news conference.

Michael Silicz, centre, holds a picture of his brother, alongside his parents, Walter and Nicole. (Ahmar Khan/CBC)

Mitchell has multiple prior convictions, including theft, possession of a weapon for dangerous purposes and a previous assault.

Police did not release many details on Friday about the arrest, which is the first in relation to the homicide investigation.

"Investigators and the family would like to thank members of the public for their assistance," Carver said.

Carver said response to the investigation from businesses and residents, including video, "provided significant information" that may have helped lead to the arrest.

Justin Silicz, right, alongside his older brother Michael. Justin Silicz was killed in a confrontation on June 2. (Submitted by Winnipeg Police Service)

The major crimes unit is continuing its investigation into Silicz's death, which was the 20th homicide of the year in Winnipeg.

There have now been 24 homicides so far this year in the city.