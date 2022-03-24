Police make arrest in serious sexual assault of 12-year-old girl
Girl assaulted in downtown Winnipeg on Monday
Winnipeg police have arrested a 36-year-old man in connection with a serious sexual assault on a minor that happened Monday, they said in a release.
Police cadets patrolling the downtown area found a suspect on Wednesday afternoon around 2:30 p.m. Winnipeg police officers were called to assist and an arrest was made.
The man has been charged with sexual assault and sexual interference.
The 12-year-old girl was at a bus shelter near Portage Avenue and Main Street on Monday when a man approached her, struck up a conversation and persuaded her to go for a walk with him.
He took her to a building stairwell near Lombard Avenue and Rorie Street, where he seriously sexually assaulted her, police said.
The girl left the area and reported the assault to police.