Watchdog investigates after man allegedly suffers fractured bones, collapsed lung during Winnipeg arrest

Manitoba's police watchdog is investigating after a man said he suffered fractured bones and a collapsed lung during an arrest by Winnipeg police this summer.

The Independent Investigation Unit of Manitoba (IIU) was notified on Wednesday about the allegations concerning a July 29 arrest, the watchdog said in a news release.

The organization is tasked with probing all serious incidents involving on- and off-duty officers in the province.

The Winnipeg Police Service notified the IIU about the allegations after police were contacted Monday by the Law Enforcement Review Agency — a body that allows citizens to file complaints against on-duty municipal officers — which had received a complaint about the arrest.

The Law Enforcement Review Agency said it secured medical evidence that showed the man suffered fractures to his ribs, clavicle and scapular on top of the collapsed lung as a result of the arrest, the IIU release said.

Since those injuries are deemed serious under the regulations governing the police watchdog, the IIU is now mandated to investigate.

Anyone who witnessed the arrest or has information or video footage that might help in the investigation is asked to contact the police watchdog toll-free at 1-844-667-6060.

