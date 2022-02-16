Winnipeg police arrest 2 after armed convenience store heist on Corydon Avenue

The Winnipeg Police Service has arrested and charged two teens after an armed robbery at a convenience store early Monday morning.

According to a news release, police responded to reports of a commercial robbery at around 3:45 a.m. on Corydon Avenue, between Renfrew Street and Lindsay Street.

An employee reported a male and female entered the store. The male flashed a handgun, pointed it at the clerk and demanded money and other items before he fled on foot, the release says.

Officers, with the assistance of a K9 unit, searched the area, quickly found the female and took her into custody.

The discarded BB gun and stolen items were recovered by police nearby. The male suspect was located and arrested.

A 19-year-old man from Winnipeg was charged with four offences, including armed robbery with a firearm and pointing a firearm. He was detained in custody.

A 15-year-old female, also from Winnipeg, is facing a charge of robbery. She was released on an undertaking.

