Man, 27, charged with 2nd-degree murder in 2021 South Point Douglas killing: Winnipeg police

A 27-year-old man has been arrested after the killing of a Winnipeg man more than a year ago, police say.

Princeton Xavier Linden Upshaw, 30, was found dead of injuries on the 100 block of Henry Avenue, near the Disraeli Freeway in the South Point Douglas neighbourhood, on May 23, 2021.

An investigation by the Winnipeg Police Service's homicide unit identified a suspect in Upshaw's killing, police said in a Saturday news release.

Leslie Boyd Cook, 27, who was already at Milner Ridge Correctional Centre, northeast of Winnipeg, was arrested on Thursday and charged with second-degree murder.

He remains in custody, police said.