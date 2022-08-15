Man who allegedly rammed Winnipeg police car arrested after 10-hour standoff

Winnipeg police have arrested a man who allegedly rammed a cruiser with a stolen vehicle to avoid arrest, and later barricaded himself inside an West Broadway home for nearly 10 hours over the weekend.

Officers were patrolling in the neighbourhood at about 11:40 a.m. on Friday when they saw a man parking a stolen truck behind an apartment building on Langside Street between Portage Avenue and Broadway, police said in a news release on Monday.

Police parked the cruiser in front of the stolen truck and got out to arrest the man, but he rammed the police vehicle, narrowly missing the officers.

The man drove into oncoming traffic, breaking a number of traffic rules. Officers tried to pursue the stolen truck but stopped soon after.

The next day, members of the guns and gangs unit were investigating a different man for possession of illegal firearms and obtained a search warrant for a home in the same area.

Just before 7 p.m., the unit located the man wanted for weapons possession in the area of Broadway and Furby Street, and he was arrested after officers chased him for a short distance.



While officers were executing the search warrant in the home looking for the guns, the man wanted from the stolen vehicle incident was found inside and he refused to leave.

Police say he picked up a weapon and barricaded himself inside for almost 10 hours, requiring the crisis negotiation team to step in and help resolve the incident.

On Sunday at about 6:40 a.m., the man left the residence and was taken into custody.

Four loaded guns were found inside, as well as two rounds of ammunition.

The man who refused to be arrested is facing a number of charges, including two counts of assaulting a peace officer with a weapon, flight while pursued by a peace officer and dangerous operation of a vehicle.

The man who was arrested beforehand, a 33-year-old from Winnipeg, was charged with six counts of storing guns contrary to regulations, possession of a loaded firearm and a number of other weapons charges.

Both men were brought into custody.

A 25-year-old woman was also arrested and charged with weapons offences, but was released on an undertaking, as mandated by the Criminal Code.

