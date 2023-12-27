4 teens charged with manslaughter in fatal Winnipeg stabbing

Four teenagers have been charged in connection with the stabbing death of a man in Winnipeg's West Alexander area, and police are still searching for two other teens alleged to have been involved.

Peter Filip, 27, was found injured on Arlington Street near Logan Avenue around 2 a.m. on Nov. 11. He was rushed to hospital in critical condition and later pronounced dead.

On Wednesday, police said in a news release that four boys — two 14-year-olds, a 15-year-old and a 16-year-old — were arrested between Dec. 11 and Dec. 20. All are charged with manslaughter.

Two other boys, aged 14 and 15, are accused of the same crime and remain at large, police said.

Investigators say Filip was standing outside a beer vendor about 2 a.m. when the group of six boys repeatedly assaulted him and one fatally stabbed him. One of the boys pulled out a a sawed-off rifle and used it to beat Filip, police said in the news release.

The group of boys then ran from the scene. Shortly afterwards, four of the teens came across a group of three boys, aged 14 to 16, near Logan Avenue and Tecumseh Street.

The group was attacked and robbed at gunpoint, police said. One of the victims needed medical treatment at hospital for an upper-body injury.

The group of attackers continued to roam before reaching Salter Street and Burrows Avenue, where they asked a 28-year-old man for a ride. When they got into the vehicle, the boys beat the man.

One of the them pulled out the rifle and attempted to shoot the man but the gun misfired, police said.

They tried to steal the car but the man grabbed the rifle, retook control of his vehicle, then went to the downtown police headquarters to report the incident.

Investigators identified the six teens over the next month and made the arrests. Additional charges are expected as the investigation continues, police said in the release.

The homicide unit is asking anyone with information to call investigators at 204-986-6508. Anonymous tips can also be called in through Crime Stoppers 204-786-TIPS (8477) or submitted online.