Winnipeg police ask for witnesses of August 2020 homicide to come forward

Two years after a 30-year-old man was killed near Polo Park mall, Winnipeg police are renewing their call for witnesses to aid in their homicide investigation.

On Aug. 9, 2020, Anthony Evaristo Gonzales was assaulted by a group of unknown individuals at approximately 1:20 a.m. in the 1400 block of St. Matthews Avenue.

Gonzales was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries.

The suspects fled the area before police arrived.

Police believe numerous people witnessed the assault and have valuable information that could help the investigation.

Anyone with information that could assist investigators is asked to call 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.

