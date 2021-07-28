Dog dies, another treated after poison tossed in 2 Winnipeg yards

Police are alerting the public about two recent reports of dogs investigators believe were poisoned in the Minto neighbourhood of Winnipeg.

Owners of both animals contacted police when their pets got sick after eating what was later confirmed to be rodent poison. The poison was recovered in a plastic bag thrown into their fenced-in yards.

One dog was treated but the other died, police said.

Owners are asked to report to police suspicious circumstances involving their pets. Police reports can be made online or by calling 204-986-6222.

