Police almost hit by SUV of suspect fleeing arrest in Winnipeg

Two Winnipeg police officers had to jump out of the way of a vehicle barrelling toward them early Sunday morning.

Just after midnight, police tried to make an arrest after noticing a man wanted by police driving an SUV on Alfred Avenue, east of Main Street, according to a news release issued Sunday.

Police put their cruiser in front of the SUV to stop the man. The driver tried to escape by reversing, but the vehicle wasn't in gear and it revved the engine.

In the meantime, two officers got out of their vehicle to try to speak to the driver. Instead, the vehicle accelerated toward them, and the officers jumped out of the way to avoid being hit.

The driver then hit with a nearby tree with the SUV and ran away on foot. Police caught up to the suspect near the Harry Lazarenko Bridge and arrested him.

Police eventually seized two ounces of methamphetamine and $4,590 in Canadian money from the vehicle.

A 35-year-old man faces a number of charges, including posession for the purpose of trafficking and two counts of assaulting a peace officer with a weapon.

