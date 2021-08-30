Driver intentionally hit man in Winnipeg, police say

Winnipeg police have made an arrest after a man was intentionally hit by a car and severely injured on Saturday evening.

Police and paramedics were called to Stella Avenue between McGregor and Powers streets just before 5 p.m., where they found an injured man in his 30s and began to provide emergency first aid, police said in a news release on Monday.

The vehicle that hit the man had been driven away.

The injured man was taken to hospital in critical condition and later upgraded to stable, the release says.

Members of the Winnipeg police major crimes unit believe the victim was intentionally hit by the person driving the vehicle, which was found abandoned in the Dufferin area.

Later on Saturday, a 26-year-old man was arrested at a home in the Inkster-Faraday neighbourhood and charged with aggravated assault.

He's now in custody.

Police ask anyone with information to contact investigators in the major crimes unit at 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

