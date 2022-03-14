Winnipeg police are warning the public about a series of thefts where the thieves persistently distract their victims before stealing personal property.

During a news conference on Monday, police said that they are investigating three incidents that happened between March 11 and March 14, where women were targeted while shopping on Regent Avenue and on McPhillips Street.

The first victim, a woman in her 70s, was approached by a man on March 11 while shopping on Regent Ave. The man distracted her, and stole her wallet from her cart. An attempt to access her bank account was made later in the day, but access was denied.

On the same day, a second victim, also in her 70s, was approached by two men in the parking lot of a grocery store on McPhillips.

They told her that her car was on fire. While she was distracted by investigating the non-existent fire, they took her wallet. Again, an attempt to access her bank account was made the same day but was unsuccessful.

The third incident happened on March 14. A woman in her 60s was approached twice while at a different grocery store on McPhillips; once inside the store and once in the parking lot.

A lone male distracted her, and stole her cellphone.

Const. Claude Chancy said that while it appears the victims have something in common — all women in their 60s or 70s — it's too early in the investigation to tell if they were targeted for that reason.

Chancy said they currently do not know if all three thefts were conducted by the same people.

In all three incidents, the victims and suspects were unknown to each other. No one was injured, and no arrests have been made.

Police warn that these thefts are happening after persistent attempts to distract the victim.

Anyone with information about these incidents is asked to call 204-986-6222 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

