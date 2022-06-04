63-year-old woman with dementia abducted: Winnipeg police

A 63-year-old woman with dementia was abducted early Saturday morning in Winnipeg's Unicity area, police say.

Sandra McLaughlin was in the back of her blue 2012 Jeep Patriot with Manitoba license plate KXR 852 when it was stolen at about 1:55 a.m., police said in a news release.

It was temporarily parked at a gas station in the 3600 block of Portage Avenue when it was stolen. The vehicle was last seen travelling westbound toward the Perimeter Highway.

Police tweeted at 8:30 a.m. that she was still missing.

The Jeep has a dent in the driver's side door by the handle and rust on the tire rims. It also has partial "Class A" service decals on it.



McLaughlin is about five-foot-seven, with long black and white hair and was last seen wearing a grey hoodie.

The man suspected of taking her is about six feet tall, with dark hair. He was seen in security footage wearing a grey jacket, dark-coloured shorts, a hoodie with white writing, sandals and white gloves.

(Submitted by Winnipeg Police)

The Winnipeg Police Service's duty office said more information will be released later in the day.

Police are concerned for McLaughlin's well-being and are asking anyone with any information regarding either her or the man's whereabouts to call 911 or the Winnipeg Police Service Missing Persons Unit at 204-986-6250.