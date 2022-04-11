12-year-old boy abducted, sexually assaulted by unknown man: Winnipeg police

Winnipeg police have arrested a man accused of abducting a 12-year-old boy from a Main Street bus stop, threatening him and sexually assaulting him on Saturday evening.

The boy was waiting at a bus stop at Main Street by The Forks when a man he didn't know offered him candy, police said in a news release on Monday.

When the boy refused, the stranger grabbed his arm and forcefully walked him to the man's home on Stradbrook Avenue in Osborne Village.

The boy was made to drink alcohol, verbally threatened and sexually assaulted while inside the home, but managed to escape when the man fell asleep.

Police were called, and the boy was taken to hospital in stable condition.

The Child Abuse Unit continued the investigation and arrested the suspect at the same residence, charging a 44-year-old man with a number of charges, including sexual assault, sexual interference, invitation to sexual touching, kidnapping, uttering threats and serving alcohol to a minor.

He was detained in custody.

