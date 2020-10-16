Edmonton man accused of luring teens through Snapchat believed to be in Winnipeg: police

Winnipeg police are asking the public to be on the lookout for an Edmonton man wanted in connection with several sexual offences involving teen girls in Alberta.

Aaron Renee Prasad-Pal is facing charges on three counts of luring a child under the age of 16 in Edmonton, Winnipeg police Const. Rob Carver said on Friday.

Carver said Prasad-Pal was confirmed to be in Winnipeg on Thursday, and police believe he could still be in the city.

Prasad-Pal, 24, is also wanted on two counts of obtaining sexual considerations, two counts of initiation to sexual touching, as well as one count each of sexual assault and sexual interference, according to a Winnipeg police news release.

He was charged with two counts of sexual assault in connection with teen girls he met on Snapchat, according to Edmonton police.

Prasad-Pal started connecting with the teen girls through the app in March under the user names Jamie Dole and Caramel Thunder, police said last week.

Aaron Renee Prasad-Pal is considered armed and dangerous, Winnipeg police said. (Submitted by Winnipeg Police Service)

He allegedly offered to buy girls items and asked them to send him nude photos, according to Edmonton police. In at least two cases, he met up with different girls and sexually assaulted them, police said.

Prasad-Pal is six foot three and about 240 pounds, and has black hair and dark-coloured eyes.

He is considered armed, dangerous and a "significant risk to anyone around him," said Carver.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

