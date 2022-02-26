Winnipeg police investigate 7th homicide of 2022

Winnipeg police are investigating the city's latest homicide, according to a news release.

Officers responded to a report of an assault at a residence on Toronto Street, between Sargent Avenue and Ellice Avenue, just before 1 a.m. Saturday, and found an injured male.

He was taken to hospital in critical condition but died of his injuries, say police.

The homicide unit is investigating the incident, which is the seventh this year in Winnipeg.

About 35 minutes before that, police also responded to a report of shots fired on the 700 block of Sargent Avenue, according to the the release. That corresponds to an area between Victor Street and Arlington Street.

Officers located a female in her 20s suffering from a gunshot wound. She was transported to hospital in critical condition but she has since been upgraded to stable, according to police.

The major crimes unit is investigating.

Anyone with information that may assist investigators is asked to call the homicide unit at 204-986-6508 in relation to the homicide, the major crimes unit at 204-986-6219 if it pertains to the shooting or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).